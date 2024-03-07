How to watch Sparta Prague vs Liverpool: TV channel and live stream for Europa League game today

Liverpool continue their quest for more trophies during Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge later this evening.

The Reds, who have already lifted the Carabao Cup and sit top of the Premier League, return to Europa League duty away at Sparta Prague.

While Jurgen Klopp will surely rotate a squad already seriously impacted by injuries, the performances of his young stars of late have been impressive.

With that in mind, it would be a huge shock not to see them make their mark in Europe.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Sparta Prague vs Liverpool

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1. Coverage starts at 5pm GMT ahead of a 5.45pm kick-off time.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ website and app.

Live blog: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!