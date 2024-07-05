How to watch Spain vs Germany FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 quarter-final today

How to watch Spain vs Germany FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 quarter-final today

Spain and Germany meet in a huge Euro 2024 clash later today.

A rematch of the final in 2008, it is a meeting of two of the heavyweights of European football.

La Roja, of course, have been one of the teams of the tournament thus far and look to be on track to restore former glories.

Germany, meanwhile, came into this tournament after a difficult few years but are edging closer and closer to reaching the final on home soil.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch.

Where to watch Spain vs Germany

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 4pm BST ahead of a 5pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.