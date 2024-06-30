How to watch Spain vs Georgia: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 game today

Georgia will hope to pull off another enormous shock when they face Spain in the last 16 at Euro 2024 tonight.

Willy Sagnol’s side sparked wild celebrations in Tbilisi on Wednesday evening after goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georges Mikautadze secured a famous 2-0 victory over Cristiano Ronaldo and Group F winners Portugal to send them through to the knockout stages at their maiden major international tournament.

It was an historic upset never to be forgotten in Georgian football, and they will need to spring an even bigger surprise if they want to prolong their campaign in Cologne on Sunday evening and reach the quarter-finals.

They go up against a Spain side that weren’t being talked up by most as being among the red-hot favourites for success in Germany this summer, until dominant wins over Croatia, Italy and Albania saw them easily top Group B - the so-called ‘Group of Death’ - and firmly state their title credentials.

Head coach Luis de la Fuente was able to make sweeping changes to his team last time out and should have all his big stars raring to go with a place in the last eight on the line.

How to watch Spain vs Georgia

TV channel: In the UK, Spain vs Georgia will be shown live and free-to-air on ITV1 after England’s clash against Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen, with coverage beginning at 7:30pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: The match is also available to wach live and for free online via the ITVX app and website.

