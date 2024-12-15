How to watch Southampton vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Tottenham face Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Spurs travel to St Mary’s after a run of five games without a win under Ange Postecoglou, who is under the spotlight after seeing his side drop into the bottom half of the table.

Southampton are four points adrift at the bottom and eight points from safety.

Spurs have not won since their thumping 4-0 win at Manchester City last month and are depleted by injuries in defence and suspensions in midfield.

But they could not ask for a more inviting fixture in the Premier League and will be expected to get a win that lifts the mood after a difficult few weeks.

How to watch Southampton vs Tottenham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 (in standard definition and high definition). Coverage starts at 6pm GMT ahead of a 7pm kick-off.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at St Mary’s Stadium.