How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Liverpool are looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table later today.

Arne Slot takes his Reds side down to struggling Southampton this afternoon and will no doubt fancy his chances of claiming another three points.

While it is sometimes difficult to know how a team will react straight after an international break, it would be a major shock not to see Liverpool win here.

Saints have struggled all season since winning promotion from the Championship, while Slot’s side are the best away from home in the League thus far.

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 1pm GMT ahead of a 2pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

