How to watch Southampton vs Chelsea: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

How to watch Southampton vs Chelsea: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Chelsea are looking to continue their impressive form away at Southampton in the Premier League later today.

The Blues made light work of Aston Villa on Sunday to move to joint-second in the table and are heavy favourites to beat the Saints on the south coast.

Enzo Maresca has settled things down at the club since his arrival during a chaotic summer and while he is downplaying any suggestion of a title challenge, has surely exceeded expectations thus far.

Given the respective form of the two sides, it would be a shock not to see Chelsea leave with all three points.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

How to watch Southampton vs Chelsea

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Coverage starts at 6.30pm GMT ahead of a 7.30pm GMT kick-off.

Live stream: The Amazon Prime website and app will offer subscribers a live stream.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Free highlights: Free highlights: In the UK, Match of the Day broadcasts on BBC One at 10.40pm GMT on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.