How to watch South Florida vs San Jose State in Hawaii Bowl, TV channel, free live stream

Jan 20, 2023; Honolulu, Hawaii, US; Hula dancers perform at the Polynesian Bowl at Kunuiakea Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Erler-USA TODAY NETWORK

The South Florida Bulls and San Jose State Spartans head out to the Central Pacific for the 2024 Hawaii Bowl held in Honolulu on Christmas Eve. Do you want to watch the night-time college football postseason action on TV or live stream? We have the details you need to know right below.

The Bulls snuck into the bowl game scene with a 6-6 overall mark during the regular season while splitting their eight American Athletic Conference matchups. USF had won two in a row going into the final weekend but fell to the Rice Owls.

The Spartans were a game better than their Tuesday opponent, going 7-5 this fall but put together a paltry 3-5 tally in Mountain West Conference play. SJSU had the inverse end to its season, losing two before beating the Stanford Cardinals on the final Saturday.

Watch USF vs San Jose State with Fubo free trial

South Florida vs San Jose State Hawaii Bowl info

Here's everything you need to watch the Bulls against the Spartans.

When : Tuesday, Dec. 24

Where : Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, Hawai'i

TV channel : ESPN (Watch FREE with Fubo)

Live stream: Fubo

What better way to prepare for Christmas Day than some college football played in paradise the night before?

What time is South Florida vs San Jose State ?

The Bulls take on the Spartans at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Watch USF vs San Jose State with Fubo free trial

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch South Florida vs San Jose State in Hawaii Bowl, TV channel, free live stream