How to watch Slovenia vs Denmark FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 game today

How to watch Slovenia vs Denmark FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 game today

Slovenia meet Denmark in Stuttgart this afternoon as they kick off England’s group at Euro 2024.

Benjamin Sesko will no doubt be the subject of much focus as he looks to lead his country successfully through the group stage at a major international tournament for the first time, having snubbed transfer interest from Chelsea and Arsenal to stay at RB Leipzig.

The Danes, meanwhile, almost reached the final three years ago before being bested by England but are looking to bounce back this summer after a disappointing World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game today.

Where to watch Slovenia vs Denmark

TV channel: Today’s clash will be broadcast live and free-to-air in the UK on ITV1. Coverage starts at 4:10pm BST ahead of a 5pm kick-off.

Live stream: ITVX, which is free with a subscription, will provide a live stream online for fans via its website and app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action from Euro 2024 with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.