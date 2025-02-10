🇮🇹 How to watch Serie A LIVE on OneFootball this season 📺

🇮🇹 How to watch Serie A LIVE on OneFootball this season 📺

Every Serie A match is available to watch LIVE with Home of Serie A on OneFootball to users in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

SERIE A PASSES ARE NOW AVAILABLE AT A REDUCED PRICE, with team passes now priced at £39.99 and Season passes priced at just £59.99, enabling you to watch every single match in the 2024/25 season. Individual matches can also be purchased for a one-off fee of £4.99. To find out more about the Serie A Pass, go here.

Streams will be available to watch live on mobile and desktop, simply by tapping on a match card or navigating to the Matches or TV tab and following the on-screen instructions.

All matches are also live-streamed on the OneFootball TV app, available on connected TVs from Apple TV, Google TV, Samsung, LG and Fire TV.

Highlights from every match are also available to users in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

📸 Marco Luzzani - 2022 Getty Images