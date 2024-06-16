How to watch Serbia vs England FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 game today

England today begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia.

The Three Lions are back in Gelsenkirchen, the scene of Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous wink following Wayne Rooney’s red card at the 2006 World Cup.

One of the favourites for the tournament, it will be fascinating to see how the Three Lions deal with the pressure amid an injury crisis at the back.

Gareth Southgate has gone bold with his squad selection and there is a huge expectation that this team will finally go all the way, though they cannot afford to overlook a dangerous Serbia side spearheaded by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game tonight.

Where to watch Serbia vs England

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live and free-to-air in the UK on BBC One. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website will offer a free live stream service for fans online.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia at the Veltins-Arena.