Dec 10, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks open up the 2024-25 campaign by hosting the Denver Broncos in the Emerald City on Sunday, and if you are looking to catch the afternoon NFL action live you have come to the right place.

The Seahawks wrapped up last season with a mediocre 9-8 record and third in the NFC West, which was insufficient to make the postseason. Seattle begins their 49th season opening at home for the third consecutive year.

The Broncos posted a reciprocal mark of 8-9 during the 2023-24 campaign in Sean Payton's debut on Denver's sidelines as head coach. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix — selected 12th overall in the 2024 NFL draft — is slotted to make his first NFL regular-season start.

Watch Seattle vs. Denver FREE on Fubo

Seattle vs. Denver Broncos Week 1 game info

Here's everything you need to watch the Seahawks against the Broncos.

When : Sunday, Sept. 8

Where : Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

TV channel : CBS (Watch FREE with Fubo)

Live stream: Fubo

This rematch of the Super Bowl XLVIII hardly carries the fanfare that the 2014 blowout had at the time, but after a long layoff without the NFL, even a game between mediocre teams is a sight for sore eyes.

What time is Seattle vs. Denver?

The Seahawks take on the Broncos at 2:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Watch Seattle vs. Denver with Fubo free trial

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch Seattle vs. Denver, TV channel, free live stream