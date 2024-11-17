USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

How to watch Seahawks vs. 49ers today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 11 game

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season in a game that could have major implications in the NFC West.

San Francisco (5-4) won the first meeting between these teams, 36-24, with the 49ers building up a 20-point lead at one point and never looking back. More recently, San Francisco won a dramatic Week 10 contest over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Jake Moody's 44-yard field goal as time expired the difference. Brock Purdy ended up being crucial, with the quarterback throwing for 353 yards and two touchdowns.

Seattle (4-5) will be hoping last week's bye is a turning point in a season that has been trending in the wrong direction. After starting 3-0, the Seahawks lost five of six, putting a promising start to this season at risk. Seattle went into the bye week dealing with another setback in a 26-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Despite a standout game from Jaxon Smith-Njigba (180 yards, two touchdowns), the Seahawks watched another game slip away as the Rams scored 23 second-half points.

Nov 3, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates after making a catch against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Lumen Field.

Here's what you need to know for the Seahawks-49ers game:

When is kickoff for Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers game?

The NFL Week 11 game between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers is scheduled for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.

What TV channel is the Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers game on?

The Week 11 Seahawks vs. 49ers game will be broadcast regionally on Fox.

How to stream Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers game

The Seahawks-49ers game can be streamed on NFL+ and YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket).

You can also stream the game via Fubo, which is offering a one-week free trial for new subscribers.

Seahawks vs. 49ers: TV, time, streaming for Sunday

Date : Sunday, Nov. 17

Time : 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. PT)

TV : Fox, YouTube TV

Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.)

Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers on Fubo

