How to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles this afternoon on Fox

Danica Creahan
·Streaming Editor
Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce in action an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

It's Week 13 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including the San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles game this afternoon. Headed into this week’s rematch of last season's NFC Championship game, the 49ers (8-3) are favored to win over the Eagles (10-1). The 49ers vs. Eagles game will air on Fox today at 4:25 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the San Francisco vs. Philly showdown? Here’s how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Eagles game:

  • NFL+

    Stream NFL on mobile: Get live local and primetime regular season games

    $6.99/month at NFL

Date: Sunday, Dec. 3

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling, more

What channel is the 49ers vs. Eagles game on?

Sunday afternoon's 49ers vs. Eagles game will air on Fox. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on Fox. If you don't have access to live TV or Fox, here's what we recommend to watch the 49ers vs. Eagles game today:

  • Channel Master Flatenna Ultra-Thin Indoor TV Antenna

    Watch NFL games on local channels like Fox, CBS and NBC

    $29 at Amazon

Where to stream the 49ers vs. Eagles game?

(Fubo)

Fubo TV

Watch Fox, NBC, ESPN, CBS, ABC and NFL Network

Fubo TV gives you access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC and NFL Network, basically almost every channel you need to watch the 2023 NFL season. The only games you'll miss with this service are those blacked out due to regional restrictions, regular Thursday Night Football games on Amazon Prime Video and the few NFL games of the season scheduled to stream exclusively on ESPN+. You'll also get access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network for catching NCAA college football games, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period.

$55 for your first month at Fubo
(Hulu)

Hulu + Live TV

Watch Fox, NBC, CBS and ESPN, plus get ESPN+

For $76 per month, Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN and access to ESPN+. Plus, for NCAA college football fans, you'll also get ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and SECN — basically almost every channel you may need to watch NFL and NCAA football games in 2023. The only NFL game you'll miss is Thursday Night Football over on Amazon Prime Video (which you may already have access to anyway!). 

This bundle also gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. 

$76/month at Hulu

