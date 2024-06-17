How to watch Romania vs Ukraine FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 game today

Romania and Ukraine today begin their Euro 2024 campaigns in Munich.

Thrust into a group also containing Belgium and Slovakia, both teams will feel confident of progression.

While the Belgians are no doubt the favourites, second spot looks like open in Group E.

Romania went unbeaten in qualifying, while Ukraine needed a play off to get to Germany.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Romania vs Ukraine

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on free to air coverage on BBC One. Coverage starts at 1.30pm BST ahead of a 2pm kick-off.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website – both free – will offer a live stream.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!