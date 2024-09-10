How to watch Republic of Ireland vs Greece FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Nations League game today

The Republic of Ireland are looking to get their Nations League campaign back on track when they host Greece at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Irish suffered a 2-0 opening Group B2 defeat to England with both Declan Rice and Jack Grealish scoring against the country they used to represent.

However, Greece - who like Ireland failed to qualify for Euro 2024 - won their first game 3-0 against Finland and currently sit on top of the table, though they still have to play England twice.

New Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson has called Festy Ebosele up to his squad to replace captain Seamus Coleman, who came off during the game against England with an ankle injury.

Where to watch Ireland vs Greece

TV channel: This game will not be shown live on TV in the UK.

Live stream: However, fans can still watch the match live and for free online via the Viaplay International YouTube channel.