How to watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca: TV channel and live stream for Spanish Super Cup today

Real Madrid meet Mallorca later today in the second of the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals.

The two sides, along with Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao are going for glory in Saudi Arabia, with the first real trophy of the Spanish season on the line.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have to be seen as heavy favourites for the tournament. Not only do they boast a history better than most other clubs when it comes to winning trophies, Los Blancos have really turned things around in recent weeks.

Still, they were held to a draw by Mallorca at the start of the season, so will need to improve on that.

Heres’ everything you need to know about where to watch.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Movistar Plus.

Live stream: Movistar Plus subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Movistar Plus app.

