How to watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: TV channel and live stream for Champions League semi-final today

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich again meet in the Champions League later today.

A heavyweight meeting of two of European football’s biggest giants is perfectly poised following a fascinating 2-2 draw in Bavaria last week.

Los Blancos have since won LaLiga and, with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm, are surely favourites to reach another Champions League final.

Thomas Tuchel, however, is not without pedigree in this competition himself, having lifted it with Chelsea three years ago and could yet deliver the German giants quite the parting gift.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the semi-final second leg between Madrid and Bayern.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.