How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona: TV channel and live stream for El Clasico today

Real Madrid host Barcelona in the latest edition of El Clasico tonight.

Los Blancos boast an eight-point lead over their eternal rivals at the LaLiga summit and can surely put one hand on the trophy should they emerge from the Santiago Bernabeu victorious.

Madrid beat holders Manchester City by way of a dramatic penalty shootout to progress into the Champions League semi-finals in midweek, while Barca threw a lead away to exit in painful fashion at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s Clasico clash will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1 and LA LIGA TV. Coverage on the former starts at 7:30pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: The Premier Sports app will offer subscribers a live stream service online.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.