How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona: TV channel and live stream for Spanish Super Cup final today

An El Clasico clash in Jeddah awaits (Getty Images)

Real Madrid and Barcelona clash in the Spanish Super Cup final later today.

The two Clasico rivals will meet in Jeddah and the first real domestic silverware is on the line.

Barca overcame Athletic Bilbao 2-0 on Wednesday night, claiming an important victory after goals from Gavi and Lamine Yamal.

Madrid, meanwhile, left it late but eventually beat Mallorca 3-0 on Thursday to progress.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were thrashed by Barca back in October but have hugely improved since and are duly out for revenge, as well as their next trophy.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Movistar Plus.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Movistar Plus.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!