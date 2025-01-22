How to watch PSG vs Man City: TV channel and live stream for Champions League today

French giants PSG host a struggling Man City side (ES Composite)

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are in dire need of a Champions League victory in tonight’s heavyweight clash.

The French champions sit just outside the play-off spots in Europe after winning only two of their opening six games during their campaign thus far.

Man City, meanwhile, have only eight points and are at risk of dropping out of the top twenty-four if they do not win in the French capital, with Pep Guardiola’s side without a victory in three European games.

Another loss for either giant could well see them in a nightmare position heading into next week’s final round of fixtures.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

How to watch PSG vs Man City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!