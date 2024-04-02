Watch these professional soccer players' kind gesture for young fans in the pouring rain

Major League Soccer players from the New York Red Bulls proved the old adage that there’s no “I” in “team” ahead of a game against Inter Miami.

At kick-off time, the stadium was hit by a torrential downpour, which threatened to ruin a once-in-a-lifetime moment for the child mascots who traditionally escort the players onto the field as part of the team for the day.

But as the players and kids stood there for the anthem and formalities, Red Bulls star Dante Vanzeir dropped his game face and showed genuine kindness toward his mascot by taking off his warm rain jacket and wrapping it around the boy’s shoulders. What followed was an example of true team spirit, as one by one, the other Red Bulls players followed suit.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLS stars of New York Red Bulls share rain jackets with child mascots