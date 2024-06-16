How to watch Poland vs Netherlands FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 game today

Poland and the Netherlands kick off Group D at Euro 2024 in Hamburg this afternoon.

The two nations are in with World Cup finalists France and a reborn Austria under the stewardship Ralf Rangnick, making it a difficult looking group for all involved.

Poland were in fact the last team to book their spot at the tournament in Germany, beating Wales in the play-offs back in March. They are without top scorer, captain and talisman Robert Lewandowski today due to injury.

The Dutch, meanwhile, only sealed qualification in the penultimate game of their campaign and have also been hit hard by injuries in the build-up to the tournament, losing the likes of Frenkie de Jong and fellow midfielder Teun Koopmeiners for the duration.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game this afternoon.

Where to watch Poland vs Netherlands

TV channel: Today’s match will be broadcast live and free-to-air in the UK on BBC One, with coverage starting at 1:35pm BST ahead of a 2pm kick-off in Hamburg.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website will provide a free live stream service to fans online.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action today with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.