How to watch Patriots vs. Colts: Channel, streaming info for NFL game in Frankfurt, Germany

The fifth and final game of the NFL's 2023 International Series is scheduled for Sunday when the New England Patriots take on the Indianapolis Colts at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

The Patriots dropped to 2-7 after losing 20-17 to the Washington Commanders last Sunday, while the Colts beat the Carolina Panthers 27-13 last week to improve to 4-5.

England played host to the first three games of the International Series, with Wembley Stadium hosting one game and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosting the following two.

The International Series debuted in Germany last year and returned last week in a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins. The Chiefs won 21-14 behind a strong defensive effort.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Patriots-Colts game in Frankfurt, including how to watch it.

NFL Week 10 picks: Can 49ers end skid against surging Jaguars?

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) evades the tackle of Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium.

Patriots vs. Colts channel, streaming: How to watch NFL Germany game

The game is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 12, and will air exclusively on NFL Network.

Fans can also stream the game across devices on with NFL+, the league's direct-to-consumer offering which is available through NFL.com and the NFL app.

Patriots and Colts fans will also be able to watch their teams on local broadcast stations in the Boston area (WCVB-TV) and Indianapolis (FOX 59).

Stream NFL Network on FuboTV: How to sign up

Who are the announcers for Patriots vs. Colts in NFL Germany game?

The commentators for the game are scheduled to be Rich Eisen (play-by-play) and Jason McCourty (analyst).

Stacey Dales and Sara Walsh will serve as the sideline reporters.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick watches New England take on the Raiders during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on Oct. 15, 2023.

2023 NFL International Series schedule

Week 4 (Oct. 1): Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley Stadium)

Week 5 (Oct. 8): Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Week 6 (Oct. 15): Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Week 9 (Nov. 5): Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Frankfurt Stadium)

Week 10 (Nov. 12): Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots (Frankfurt Stadium)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Patriots-Colts: Channel, streaming, how to watch NFL Germany game