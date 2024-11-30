Nov 6, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Noah Sewell (1) assists on a tackle on a rush by Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris (9) during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies are set to meet in Eugene this Saturday for this year's annual Border War rivalry game, and if you want to watch the Week 14 college football action on television or live stream, we have the details you seek below.

The Ducks are perched atop the US LBM Coaches Poll, holding onto all 55 first-place votes heading into the final regular-season game. Oregon has put together a perfect 11-0 overall record in its first season with the Big Ten, which includes a victory at home over the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Huskies have a 6-5 total tally this fall, including an even 4-4 mark in what is also their debut campaign in the new conference. Washington was routed by the Penn State Nittany Lions two weekends ago but bounced back against the UCLA Bruins last week.

Oregon vs. Washington Week 14 college football game info

Here's everything you need to watch the Ducks against the Huskies.

When : Saturday, Nov. 30

Where : Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

The two schools have already met 116 times prior to this weekend, with U-Dub holding a 63–48–5 dating back to 1900. However, this will be the first time that this historic rivalry matchup is played as mutual members of the Big Ten.

What time is Oregon vs. Washington?

The Ducks take on the Huskies at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 30.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch Oregon vs. Washington football, TV channel, free live stream