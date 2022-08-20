Anthony Joshua vs Usyk live stream: How to watch the fight tonight on TV in UK

Anthony Joshua battles Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia in a critical rematch tonight as he tries to regain his lost heavyweight belts.

The so-called ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ will see Joshua attempt to become a three-time world champion, having been dominated by his Ukrainian opponent at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 11 months ago.

The odds appear to be stacked against the London 2012 gold medalist, who is seeking to avenge only his second career defeat in a 12th consecutive title bout.

Joshua is promising a far more aggressive approach after swapping long-time trainer Rob McCracken for Robert Garcia, though supremely-talented southpaw Usyk is still much-fancied to provide a successful first defence of the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO titles - as well as picking up The Ring gold recently vacated by Tyson Fury - he so famously claimed in north London last year.

The former undisputed cruiserweight champion comprehensively outworked and outmanoeuvred Joshua in their first meeting, punishing the Briton fully for his ill-advised attempts at trying to outbox him.

Here’s how to tune into the big fight live in the UK tonight...

How to watch Joshua vs Usyk 2

TV channel: In the UK, Joshua vs Usyk 2 is being broadcast live tonight on Sky Sports Box Office at a cost of £26.95. The undercard is due to begin at around 6pm BST, with ring walks for the main event at approximately 10:30pm for a precise 10:54pm start.

Live stream: Those who have purchased the fight can also watch it online via the Sky Sports Box Office app and website.

Live blog: You can also follow the entire card via Standard Sport’s rolling live blog tonight.