How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Manchester City are in control of the Premier League title race ahead of today’s trip to Nottingham Forest.

The champions cruised to a 4-0 victory over Brighton on Thursday evening to keep the pressure on Arsenal, who now lead Pep Guardiola’s side by just a point having played an extra game.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS MAN CITY LIVE!

These are ominous signs from Man City, who are now on an 18-match unbeaten run in the League and have amassed so much knowledge when it comes to season run-ins.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Man City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts after the north London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal, approximately 4pm BST, ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!