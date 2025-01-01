Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; A detailed view of the Allstate Sugar Bowl logo on a banner before the 2022 Sugar Bowl between the Baylor Bears and the Mississippi Rebels at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Georgia Bulldogs are set to face off in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals held at the Sugar Bowl on Wednesday night. If you want to watch some of the best gridiron action you will see this season, here are the TV and live stream details you need to know.

The Fighting Irish put together an 11-1 campaign in 2024 with the lone loss coming in Week 2 at home against the North Illinois Huskies, 16-4. Since then, Notre Dame has run off 11 straight wins including a CFP first-round triumph over the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Dawgs went 11-1 over the course of the fall schedule with their only loss coming against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 5, 41-34. However, UGA snuck by the Texas Longhorns in the Southeastern Conference title game, 22-9, giving it a second win over UT as well as the conference crown.

Notre Dame vs Georgia Sugar Bowl info

Here's everything you need to watch the Fighting Irish against the Bulldogs.

When : Wednesday, Jan. 1

Where : Caesar's Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

TV channel : ESPN (Watch FREE with Fubo)

Live stream: Fubo

This epic clash of two college football titans cannot be beaten, so if you are looking for some gridiron action on Wednesday night, you know where to look.

What time is Notre Dame vs Georgia?

The Fighting Irish take on the Bulldogs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Watch Notre Dame vs Georgia with Fubo free trial

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch Notre Dame vs Georgia in Sugar Bowl, TV channel, free live stream