It all comes down to this. North Korea takes on Spain in the championship game of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup on Sunday at Estadio Felix Sanchez FC in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Which team will take the gold in this year’s tournament?

Tune in Sunday to find out which side will emerge as champions.

How to watch Final: North Korea vs Spain

Date: Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024

Time: 4:48 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 2

North Korea has been dominant in this tournament. It won all of its matches in group play with 11 goals scored and just one against. The team then beat Poland 1-0 in the quarterfinals before taking down the United States 1-0 in the semifinals. Ro Un-hyang scored in the 69th minute to send North Korea to the championship.

Spain also won all three of its matches in the group stage, beating the United States, Colombia and South Korea. The Spaniards scored 10 goals and gave up just two. Then came a dominant win in the quarterfinals against Ecuador, with the team winning 5-0. In the semifinals, the team continued its march toward the title with a 3-0 win over Spain.

What time is the Final: North Korea vs Spain game?

This 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match will take place on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024 at 4:48 p.m. ET.

What channel is Final: North Korea vs Spain on?

Catch this 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup game on FOX Sports 2

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch North Korea vs Spain: Live stream U-17 Women's World Cup Final, TV channel