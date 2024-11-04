How to watch No. 8 Baylor at No. 7 Gonzaga college basketball: Live stream, TV channel info

Feb 19, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few looks on after a game against the Santa Clara Broncos at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 81-69. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, the men’s college basketball finally arrives, a very fun time of the year for hoops fans.

And arguably the most exciting game of the opening night of the season will feature No. 8 Baylor traveling to Spokane, Washington, to face No. 7 Gonzaga in what could be a national championship preview considering the talent level of both teams.

The game will take place at 11:30 p.m. ET and air on ESPN2.

How to watch Baylor at Gonzaga

Game date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Game time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Gonzaga returns a load of talent from last season’s Sweet 16 team, like Graham Ike, who put up over 16 points and seven rebounds in 2023-24, and Ryan Nembhard, who averaged nearly seven assists nightly for the Bulldogs last year. Gonzaga also welcomes two talented transfers in Michael Ajayi (Pepperdine) and Khalif Battle (Arkansas), giving the Bulldogs the firepower to make a deep run in 2024-25.

Baylor likewise enters this season with sky-high expectations, even despite losing four of its five starters from last season. The Bears loaded up in the transfer portal and in high school recruiting, landing Jeremy Roach from Duke, Norchad Omier from Miami and elite high-school prospect VJ Edgecombe from the prep ranks, the last of whom is a projected Top 5 NBA draft pick for 2025 according to various outlets.

With two teams this talented, Baylor vs. Gonzaga is a game you will not want to miss if you are a basketball fan.

