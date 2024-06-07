How to watch Nigeria vs South Africa FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for World Cup qualifier today

Nigeria today host South Africa in a crucial qualifier for the 2026 World Cup.

Both the Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana are vying for top spot in Group C, a position currently held by Rwanda in something of a surprise.

A win, their first of this campaign, for Nigeria could see them reach top spot before they play Benin Republic.

New head coach Finidi George will be without striker Victor Osimhen for the game due to injury but may be able to call on Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface.

South Africa impressed at the Africa Cup of Nations and look a dangerous opponent for Nigeria.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Nigeria vs South Africa

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on FIFA+, which is free with a subscription.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST.

Live stream: The FIFA+ app and website will offer a live stream service.