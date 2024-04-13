How to watch Newcastle vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Tottenham travel to Newcastle today looking to take a hold of their place in the Premier League’s top four.

While Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has insisted he does not care for that particular battle, it’s difficult to believe he’s not excited about the genuine prospect of delivering Champions League football in his first season in charge.

Though it’s understandable the Australian would want to focus on the bigger, there is little doubt that would be some start.

They will feel confident about moving ahead of Aston Villa, who play Arsenal on Sunday, up against a Newcastle side operating with a makeshift backline.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Where to watch Newcastle vs Tottenham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage begins at 11am BST ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off at St James’ Parkfa.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

