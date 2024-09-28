How to watch Newcastle vs Man City: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Newcastle host Manchester City today as the Premier League action gets underway.

Champions City are yet to lose this season but it will be fascinating to see how Pep Guardiola finds a solution to Rodri’s absence, with the influential midfielder having suffered a serious knee injury.

While City will be favourites of course, few would doubt they are a different team without the Spanish international in the side.

The hosts will no doubt sense an opportunity here but will need to improve. They may have been unbeaten until last week’s loss at Fulham but little about them has fully convinced yet.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Newcastle vs Man City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 11am BST ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!