How to watch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship race: Live stream, TV channel info

The green flag for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday.

Like their counterparts in the Cup and Xfinity Series, the Trucks have narrowed the field down to four drivers who will compete for the championship title.

Who will take home the grand prize in what will no doubt be one of the most competitive races this season?

How to watch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship

Date: Friday, Nov. 8, 2024

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1 (Watch FREE on Fubo)

The trucks at Martinsville delivered with just as much drama and controversy as the Cup and Xfinity Series did. Ultimately Christian Eckes won the race and punched his ticket to fight for a championship. Grant Enfinger, Corey Heim, and Ty Majeski all join Eckes and make up the championship four drivers. =

The rules are simple, no stage points, playoff points, or anything else. You just have to beat the other three drivers in this race, and you are the champion of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Eckes winning the last race may give him just the extra bit of confidence to win Friday’s race. Notably, there have been 23 different race winners. Kevin Harvick leads the series with four wins at Phoenix. Eight races have been won from the pole or first starting position, most recently by Zane Smith in 2022.

What time is the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race?

Watch this NASCAR event on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

What channel is the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race on?

This race will air on FOX Sports 1. You can watch it live by subscribing to Fubo.

