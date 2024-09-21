How to watch Missouri vs. Vanderbilt football, TV channel, free live stream

Aug 29, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) hands off to running back Marcus Carroll (9) against the Murray State Racers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Missouri Tigers open up their 2024 Southeastern Conference college football schedule on Saturday with the Vanderbilt Commodores coming to town, and if you want to watch the live action on TV or livestream, you have come to the right place.

Mizzou comes in ranked eighth in the US LBM Coaches Poll with a trio of wins over the Murray State Racers, Buffalo Bison and Boston College Eagles, respectively, so far.

Vandy is off to a 2-1 start with a stunning victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies in the season opener along with a blowout win over the Alcorn State Braves — both at home. However, the 'Dores fell on the road last weekend to the Georgia State Panthers.

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Week 4 college football game info

Here's everything you need to watch the Tigers against the Commodores.

When : Saturday, Sept. 21

Where : Faurot Field, Columbia, Missouri

This Saturday's matchup will be the 17th time the two schools have met on the collegiate gridiron, with the home team holding an 11-4-1 record. However, Vandy showed earlier in the season it is capable of an upset.

What time is Missouri vs. Vanderbilt?

The Tigers take on the Commodores at 4:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 21.

