How to watch Missouri vs. Boston College, TV channel, free live stream
The Missouri Tigers welcome the Boston College Eagles to Faurot Field on Saturday for an early afternoon college football tangle, and if you are looking to catch the action live you have come to the right place.
The Tigers come into Week 3 ranked eighth in the US LBM Coaches Poll after overwhelming wins over the Murray State Racers and Buffalo Bulls, scoring a total of 89 points in the first eight quarters of the season while allowing zero.
The Eagles are also 2-0 coming into the weekend with wins against the Florida State Seminoles in Ireland as well as the Duquesne Dukes. That has been enough to earn 36 votes in the poll, giving BC a de facto rank of No. 27.
Missouri vs. Boston College Week 3 college football game info
Here's everything you need to watch the Tigers against the Eagles.
When: Saturday, Sept. 14
Where: Faurot Field, Columbia, Missouri
TV channel: SEC Network (Watch FREE with Fubo)
Live stream: Fubo
Saturday's early matchup represents the first true test for Eli Drinkwitz's squad after cake walking over their first two opponents. The Eagles, however, have shown that they are fully capable of pulling an upset.
What time is Missouri vs. Boston College?
The Tigers take on the Eagles at 12:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 14.
