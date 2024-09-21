Sep 7, 2013; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; A panoramic view of Michigan Stadium during kickoff between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Michigan Wolverines. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: USATSI-135128 ORIG FILE ID: 20130907_jel_aw3_924.jpg

The Michigan Wolverines welcome the USC Trojans for their Big Ten debut inside the Big House on Saturday for what should be an instant college football classic, and if you are looking for television and live stream info, you have come to the right place.

The defending national champions have put together a 2-1 record in the first quarter of their 2024 campaign, taking a tough loss to the highly-ranked Texas Longhorns sandwiched between a pair of lower-tier wins. That puts them at No. 17 in the US LBM Coaches Poll top 25 after Week 3's action.

The Trojans break the seal on the first season in their new conference against a formidable opponent. They come in ranked No. 11 in the poll having amassed a 2-0 record that included a statement win over the LSU Tigers on the opening weekend.

Michigan vs. USC Week 4 college football game info

Here's everything you need to watch the Wolverines against the Trojans.

When : Saturday, Sept. 21

Where : Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV channel : CBS (Watch FREE with Fubo)

Live stream: Fubo and Paramount+

What better way to spend your afternoon than watching a pair of historic college football heavyweights go toe-to-toe inside one of the most celebrated stadiums in the sport?

What time is Michigan vs. USC?

The Wolverines take on the Trojans at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 21.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch Michigan vs. USC, TV channel, free live stream