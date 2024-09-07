How to watch Mexico vs New Zealand soccer friendly: Live stream, TV channel

Mexico and New Zealand are set to face on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA as part of the MexTour, a series of friendlies in the United States that feature the Mexican Men’s National Team.

Coming into this game, Mexico sits 17th in the FIFA World Ranking while New Zealand is 94th.

What will happen when these two countries meet on the soccer pitch on Saturday night? Tune in to find out.

How to watch Mexico vs New Zealand

Date: Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Deportes (Watch on Fubo)

Mexico comes into this match after an uneven year. The team has played eight matches, winning just three of them with four losses and one draw. That draw came in the team’s most recent match against Ecuador, tying 0-0 in the Copa America group stage. The team’s last victory was over Jamaica in its first Copa America groups stage match, with Gerardo Arteaga scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 win.

New Zealand isn’t at the same level internationally as Mexico, but the team comes in hot after winning the OFC Nations Cup, defeating Vanuatu 3-0 in the final with Cameron Howieson, Max Mata and Jesse Randall each scoring goals. The team has played six matches this year, winning four with one draw plus a loss to Egypt.

These teams last met in 2017 with Mexico winning 2-1. In seven all-time meetings, Mexico has six wins. New Zealand’s lone win came in the first meeting of the sides back in 1980.

What time is the Mexico vs New Zealand match?

Watch this men’s international friendly match on Saturday, Sept. 47 2024 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

What channel is this soccer match on?

This game will air on FOX Deportes. You can watch it live by subscribing to Fubo.

