How to watch Mazatlan vs. Pumas UNAM: Live stream Liga MX, TV channel info

On Friday night, Pumas UNAM and Mazatlan fans based in the U.S. can watch their clubs face off in an important Liga MX matchup on TUDN at 9:55 p.m. ET.

Pumas enters this matchup sitting fourth in the table, comfortably in a playoff position thanks to having 28 points in 16 matches, an 8-4-4 record and a plus-seven goal differential.

However, the match against Mazatlan will still be important as Pumas is only one point ahead ahead of seven-seed San Luis. That is important because seventh- through 10th-place finishers in Liga MX have a play-in game to earn a playoff spot while first through sixth are automatically in.

How to watch Mazatlan vs. Pumas UNAM

Game date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Game time: 9:55 p.m. ET

TV channel: TUDN (Watch FREE on Fubo)

That means Pumas will need to earn three points to officially stamp their playoff spot this weekend. Mazatlan, on the other hand, doesn’t have as much to play for, as the club is sat 13th on the table and seven points behind 10th place, mathematically eliminating it from postseason contention this year. Even so, Mazatlan would likely love to play spoiler for Pumas on Friday, so effort shouldn’t be an issue for the team.

Most recently, Pumas defeated Queretaro 2-0 thanks to goals scored by Jose Caicedo and Piero Quispe in the 40th and 83rd minute respectively. Mazatlan, meanwhile, just drew 0-0 with Leon, so it doesn’t have that much momentum heading into the matchup on Friday night against Pumas.

The last time these two clubs faced off was back in April on Matchday 14 of the most recent Clausura season, a 4-0 win for Pumas behind goals by Funes Mori, Cesar Huerta and Leonardo Suarez.

What time is Mazatlan vs. Pumas UNAM?

Mazatlan vs. Pumas UNAM will take place on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at 9:55 p.m. ET.

What channel is Mazatlan vs. Pumas UNAM on?

Mazatlan vs. Pumas UNAM will air on TUDN. That channel is available to stream live on Fubo with a free trial.

