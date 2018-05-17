Watch: Marc-Andre Fleury saves Game 3 with diving larceny on Scheifele

Marc-Andre Fleury was exceptional in Game 3. (Getty)

With every shot, save and smile, the legend of Marc-Andre Fleury in Sin City continues to grow.

With Vegas desperately clinging to a 3-2 lead in Game 3 on Wednesday, Flower made a pair of his biggest — in spectacle and importance — stops of the postseason on the Jets’ most lethal offensive weapon.





Fleury first made an incredible, acrobatic toe save of a quick one-timer from the red-hot Mark Scheifele, who already had both of the Jets’ goals on the night. As the playoffs’ leading goal-scorer reached around a falling Brayden McNabb to retrieve his own rebound, Fleury dove across the crease and foiled Scheifele once more in even more spectacular fashion.

The three-time Stanley Cup champ was an absolute beast all night for Vegas, but especially in the third period where the Golden Knights and their netminder were under heavy siege and outshot 16-8. Fleury made several 10-bell saves to help Vegas grab a 2-1 series lead and inch to within just six wins of a Stanley Cup in the franchise’s first year of existence.

Las Vegans don't get how Pittsburgh let Fleury go. I get that. — Justin Cuthbert (@jccuthbert) May 17, 2018





Fleury has been named first star in seven of of Vegas’ 10 postseason wins, and fans are learning first-hand during the city’s inaugural NHL playoff run just how important a game-stealer of a goaltender is.