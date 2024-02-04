How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Manchester United welcome West Ham in the Premier League later today.

The two teams prepared for the meeting at Old Trafford in differing fashion, with United edging out Wolves in a Premier League classic on Thursday night.

David Moyes and his side, meanwhile were held to a disappointing draw at home to Bournemouth, giving more credence to those who doubt the Scot.

Where to watch Man Utd vs West Ham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 1pm GMT ahead of a 2pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go website or app.

Live blog: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Malik Ouzia will be providing expert analysis from the ground.