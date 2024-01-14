How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

Manchester United welcome Tottenham today in the standout fixture of the Premier League weekend.

A win for Spurs would see them leapfrog bitter rivals Arsenal back into the top four, while Erik ten Hag could certainly do with a victory in a big game.

Man Utd remain hugely inconsistent and difficult to judge as a result, meaning the trip could come at a good time for Tottenham.

Without a number of key players, the hosts meet a Spurs team largely back on their feet following a difficult patch and one boosted by the signings of Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin.

Here’s how to follow all the action live this afternoon.

Where to watch Man Utd vs Tottenham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK. Coverage starts after Everton's clash with Aston Villa earlier in the day, with kick-off slated for 4:30pm GMT.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from Old Trafford.