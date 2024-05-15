How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Manchester United host Newcastle in a huge Premier League clash later today.

Both teams are gunning for Europa League qualification and will surely need to win at Old Trafford tonight, with Chelsea also involved and in resurgent form.

The problems continue to pile for Erik ten Hag, who remains under much scrutiny.

Man Utd have already lost twice to Newcastle this season, though the Magpies have just one League win at the Theatre of Dreams in the last 51 years.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.