How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Manchester United today host Liverpool in a huge Premier League derby.

The Red Devils have endured a mixed start to the season and host a Reds side who have impressed under new manager Arne Slot – albeit at a very early stage of his tenure.

Still, Liverpool lost at Old Trafford in Jurgen Klopp’s final visit and this is no doubt their toughest test under Slot so far.

Neither Slot or counterpart Erik ten Hag will want to head into the international break off the back of a defeat.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Man Utd vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts after Tottenham’s trip to Newcastle and kick-off is at 4pm BST.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.