How to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Manchester United and Chelsea meet for the standout fixture of the Premier League weekend.

United are embarking on a new era after the appointment this week of Ruben Amorim, but he does not start work until the next international break and Ruud van Nistelrooy will be in charge at Old Trafford.

Chelsea have made a flying start under Enzo Maresca and know a win would move them into the top four.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW MANCHESTER UNITED VS CHELSEA LIVE!

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game...

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 4.30pm GMT and coverage begins after Tottenham’s clash with Aston Villa, which starts at 2pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated blog!