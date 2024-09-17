How to watch Manchester United vs Barnsley: TV channel and live stream for Carabao Cup game today

Manchester United will begin their quest to recapture the Carabao Cup as they host Barnsley at Old Trafford tonight.

Erik ten Hag won the competition during his first season in charge and despite following that up with lifting the FA Cup last time out, could desperately do with another deep run to ease the almost constant pressure on him.

Following an indifferent start to his third campaign in the Old Trafford dugout, Ten Hag feels only one poor result away from another crisis at any given time.

With that in mind, the Dutchman must avoid a slip-up here.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Barnsley

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go website and app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!