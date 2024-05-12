How to watch Man Utd vs Tottenham FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Women's FA Cup final today

Manchester United and Tottenham meet in the Women’s FA Cup final later today.

The Red Devils were beaten finalists this time last year but return to Wembley looking to win the competition for the first time in their history.

Spurs, meanwhile, have never got this far and are chasing the greatest achievement in their history.

Having overcome Manchester City and Leicester on the way, confidence is high.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game for free.

Where to watch Man United vs Tottenham

TV channel: In the UK, Sunday’s final will be broadcast live and free-to-air on BBC One. Coverage starts at 1:50pm BST ahead of a 2:30pm kick-off.

Live stream: The BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer (both free with a subscription) will offer a live stream service for fans online.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action on matchday with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.