How to watch Man City vs Wolves: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Manchester City battle Wolves this afternoon on another key day in a pulsating Premier League title race.

Many are expecting the defending champions to win every game from here on out but Pep Guardiola has warned against just assuming that.

Indeed, Arsenal are breathing down Man City’s necks and look primed to pounce on any slip-up, with the Gunners in action first this weekend as they take on Bournemouth at lunchtime.

City have already lost to today’s opponents Wolves this season, albeit that came away from home, and three points are not simply a formality.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Man City vs Wolves

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm BST, ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.