How to watch Man City vs Watford: TV channel and live stream for Carabao Cup game today

Manchester City are back in action tonight as they take on Watford in the Carabao Cup third round.

The Premier League champions have been afforded just one day off following their thrilling 2-2 draw with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium as they begin their tilt at winning the League Cup - a trophy they have lifted six times in the last 10 seasons.

Expect plenty of rotation from Man City given the short turnaround in games. Youngsters Nico O'Reilly, Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, Josh Wilson-Esbrand and Jacob Wright could all be handed starts alongside fringe first-team players like Matheus Nunes and James McAtee.

Phil Foden has seen his first-team minutes restricted by illness this season so may be given the nod from the start, perhaps in a false nine role supported by Jack Grealish.

Where to watch Man City vs Watford

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports+.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.