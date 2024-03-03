How to watch Man City vs Manchester United: TV channel and live stream for Premier League derby today

Manchester City welcome Manchester United in a huge derby later today.

Both sides made it through into the FA Cup quarter-finals this week in very different circumstances. Erling Haaland scored five goals as City muscled past Luton 6-2, while United had to rely on a late Casemiro winner to edge past Nottingham Forest.

Still, United have been relatively successful against City in the Guardiola era and would love to scupper their hopes of an unprecedented double treble.

Here’s how to watch all the action later today.

Where to watch Man City vs Man Utd

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 3pm GMT ahead of a 3.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

