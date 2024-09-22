How to watch Man City vs Arsenal: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Manchester City host Arsenal in a Premier League blockbuster at the Etihad.

The two title rivals will be looking to make a statement in the headline fixture of the weekend.

Liverpool moved above City at the top of the table on goal difference with their 3-0 win over Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday.

But both Pep Guardiola’s side and Arsenal, buoyed by their win at Tottenham in the north London derby last weekend, can both finish the weekend at the summit.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game...

Where to watch Man City vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 4pm BST ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!